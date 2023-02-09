SMART Transit announces Austin shuttle changes Published 8:39 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

SMART Transit announced Tuesday the addition of new stops to its Austin and Albert Lea passengers.

Starting Feb. 28, passengers in both communities will have opportunities to go to new stops in each city on Tuesdays and Thursdays. These new locations include retail locations that were not offered previously.

Deviations to these locations for drop off can be stated to the driver, but passengers must notify dispatch to arrange a deviation pick-up at these locations.

In Albert Lea, the bus will stop at the flagpole at the Northbridge Mall each time they’re in town. Passengers can request to be dropped off at any business in the Northbridge mall area.

While in Austin the bus will deviate to the shopping district as requested. The Austin shopping district can include any retail/business along the 18th Ave NW corridor, including Marshalls, HyVee, Runnings, Hobby Lobby, Aldi and more.

Trips to and from VA Clinic and Health Reach will remain options as requested.

Shuttle trips are increasing to $4 per trip, over the previous fare of $3.50.

Anybody with questions, comments or concerns about any of our services may be directed through our dispatch office at 507-433-2379 (855-762-7821) or SmartService@CedarValleyServices.org.