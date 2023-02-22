SMART alters schedule in the face of today’s snow Published 8:46 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

SMART Transit has announced several changes to its schedule ahead of this next round of snow expected to impact the region today.

SMART will shut down all services at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for all services in all cities. Austin O/N Work Service will operate on driver’s discretion and dialysis will operate as usual, with no shuttle run after dialysis returns to Austin

SMART will open at 11 a.m. in all locations on Thursday. There will be no out of town service on Thursday (including Austin/Albert Lea shuttle)

Buses will operate on plowed roads only.

The above times/adjustments are subject to change based on current weather conditions. SMART Transit Facebook will have the latest up to the minute updates.