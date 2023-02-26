Schmitt leads Blue Devils to upset of RCTC in Region XII championship Published 5:33 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

Austin grad Reana Schmitt played big for the Riverland Community College women’s basketball team as they handed RCTC its first loss of the season to win the Region XIII championship in Anoka Sunday.

Schmitt had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Blue Devils (21-5 overall). She was named MVP of the tournament.

Schmitt had 19 points and 17 rebounds in Saturday’s 71-62 win over Central Lakes in the semifinals.

RCC 67, RCTC 60 (Sunday)

Lyle grad Olivia Christianson had seven points for RCTC (24-1 overall).

RCC scoring: Savannah Longhoma, 20; Reana Schmitt, 15; Kenai Holien, 9; Laura Granada, 9; Nora Mecoleta, 9; Macie Werdel, 3; Cayli Miles, 2

RCC 71, Central Lakes 62 (Saturday)

RCC scoring: Laura Granada, 24; Reana Schmitt, 19; Cayli Miles, 10; Kanai Holien, 10; Erika Thurnau, 3; Savannah Longhoma, 3; Macie Werdel, 2