Sarah Lysne: The joy of making new memories Published 5:29 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Late afternoon last Saturday, my husband and I drove past Skinner’s Hill on our way home. Spring was in the air.

Our dog Festus seemed to be enjoying this nice weather as much as we were. He stretched his neck out the window and sniffed the fresh cool breeze. It was like he was a detective, sniffing out clues to discover when spring would finally arrive.

As we drove up the hill, I glanced to the right and saw the walking trail where I used to walk my dog Gideon. The sun was starting to set, and an amber glow filled the sky. This was the time of day when we used to take our walk. I loved the beauty and quietness as the day came to a close. Thinking of these memories created a deep feeling of sadness. ALS had taken the joy of walking a dog, on a quiet evening, away from me. It was one of the things I missed the most.

Every now and then, I allow myself some time to reflect on my losses, but I can usually think of better things to do.

I would rather spend my time reflecting on things I can do to make a difference.

Last week, I had the opportunity to lead a discussion group. It was a rewarding experience.

This week, a friend is going to help me create some artwork to give as gifts.

Next week, I will participate in an ALS support group.

With each of these new activities, I am making new memories, and I am rewarded by the difference others make in my life.