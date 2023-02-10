Sarah Lysne: The joy of community Published 5:55 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

I think it is safe to say that most people do not attend two different churches during any given month. This is what I do. You never know which church I will turn up in from week to week.

The thing I like about attending two different churches is that there is no longer a “them” and an “us.” In my mind, there is only a “we.”

We believe in God.

We believe in helping those in need of the basic necessities to survive.

We believe in forgiveness.

We believe in love.

We believe in community.

We are one.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could think of other areas in our society as”WE,” instead of “THEM,” and “US?” The truth is, we can!

Now that I am retired, I spend a lot more time watching the news, and unfortunately the main theme in the news is often,”them” and “us.” I turn to books to find some “we” language.

After reading the book, “Love is Letting Go of Fear,” by author Gerald G. Jampolsky, I discovered that I could be more open to listening. If someone says something that I disagree with, I try not to take it personally. I try to focus on the things we do agree on.

This takes thoughtful, rational disciplined thinking for me not to be offended by others who think differently than I do.

Getting back to my two church families, I would not attend any church if I had to agree with every doctrine adopted by a particular church. Instead, I look for the love that I see demonstrated by each church and it’s members.

WE are community.

WE are one.