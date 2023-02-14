Romario Luke, 28

Romario Louis Luke passed away suddenly on February 7, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was 28 years old. Romario was born on November 3, 1994 in Grand Forks, North Dakota. His mother Lita (Cooley) Luke and his father Christopher Greywater. Romario was later adopted and raised by Lee Luke. Romario was also Turtle Mountain Ojibwe, Spirit Lake Dakota, and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. Romario’s first home was in St. Michael, ND where he lived with his grandma and mom. He also went to head start in St. Michaels. His family later moved to Minnesota and he grew up in Rose Creek/Rochester area. He graduated from Rosa Parks Charter High School in 2017. He loved spending time with his family. His sisters Larena Cooley (Sean) (Austin MN), Laura Luke (Minneapolis), Maya (Babes) Luke (Rockford, Illinois), Malina Luke (Austin, MN). Grandparents: Mary and Larry Luke (Rose Creek, MN) Janice (Nickname Honey Grandma, given to her by Romario) Demarce (Fargo, ND) Audrey Greywater (Fort Totten, ND). His Godmother is Carol (Nibbler) Brown (St. Michael, ND) He loved his niece Arianna (Boo) Cooley and all of his cousins, he often called Javier Cooley “his little brother”. He most recently lived in Moorhead MN with his aunties Jessica and Janelle Cooley and got to reconnect with other family during that time. If anyone is not mentioned it is not intentional, Romario loved all of his family and friends.

Romario loved going to pow-wows and walking around at the stands. He later learned how to make very beautiful beadwork and even won “Grand Champion” for his beaded MN Vikings piece. He was a member of Little Cedar Church and was later confirmed there. He also loved attending his sisters’ events and hanging out with them when he could. He enjoyed camping, climbing rocks or trees, and being outside. One of his favorite camping places was Black River Falls, WI. We will miss his caring, thoughtfulness, his big smile, that infectious laugh and his happy-go-lucky self.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 18th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at St. Michael North Dakota. Father Paul Schuster will be officiating. A meal will follow in the Tech Center.