Role players step up for BP girls in a big win in Randolph Published 2:17 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

The Blooming Prairie girls basketball team beat Randolph 49-34 in Randolph (14-8 overall) Tuesday.

BP (9-9 overall) stepped up on defense and Chloe McCarthy, Addison Doocy and Sienna Fysken all contributed with defense and ball control.

“Winning basketball is not all about scoring points and these three played their roles to perfection tonight,” BP head coach John Bruns said. “Night in and night out, Chloe McCarthy is a nightmare for opposing offenses with her active feet and long arms. Addison is one of our leading rebounders and is also an exceptional passer. We run a lot of sets through her. Sienna is a backup point guard who has been stepping up with great hustle plays and some highlight film worthy passes the last few games.”

BP scoring: Anna Pauly, 12; Haven Carlson, 12; Shawntee Snyder, 11; Macy Lembke, 8; Claire Schwarz, 6