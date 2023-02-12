Rodriguez shines at Big Nine meet for Packers Published 2:37 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Austin gymnastics team finished fourth in the 11-team Big Nine meet with a team score of 135.750 in Rochester Saturday.

Austin’s Kiki Rodriguez earned All-Big Nine honors when she took fourth in all-around.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Owatonna 146.800; 2. Mankato West 142.150; 3. Winona 141.750; 4. Austin 135.750; 5. Mankato East 135.00; 6. Northfield 131.000; 7. Rochester Century 129.775; 8. Rochester Mayo 128.000; 9. Red Wing 119.975; 10. Faribault 56.150; 11. Rochester John Marshall 26.475

All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (fourth, 35.500); Hannah Fritz (10th, 34.100

Vault: Kiki Rodriguez (seventh, 9.250)

Beam: Kiki Rodriguez (10th, 8.775)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (eighth, 9.225); Hannah Fritz (10th, 9.150)