Riverland becomes River City with ‘The Music Man in Concert’ Published 6:18 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Riverland 2022-2023 theater season continues with a concert staging of Meredith Willson’s “The Music Man” Feb. 17-19.

Riverland’s Theatre will be joined by Riverland Music’s College Choir, the Northwestern Singers, and a live orchestra.

Join us as we celebrate one of American musical theater’s great scores in this concert adaptation. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching, “The Music Man” is family entertainment at its best.

Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a story to be shared with every generation.

Traveling salesman Harold Hill cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize, even though he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef.

His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

“The Music Man” features book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, with a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey.

The concert adaptation is by Evans Haile.

Lindsey Duoos Williams directs with musical direction by Scott Blankenbaker, both Riverland instructors.

“This classic musical, with its catchy tunes and charming characters, has been a crowd-pleaser for generations,” Williams said. “The concert adaptation has all the songs that you know and love, and still tells the story of ‘The Music Man’ but with simplified staging. We are thrilled to be partnering with Riverland’s College Choir and Northwestern Singers to create an ensemble of nearly 40 voices to sing these timeless songs, accompanied by a 13-piece orchestra.”

“The Music Man in Concert” will be performed at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17-18 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the Frank W. Bridges Theatre on Riverland’s Austin Campus.

Individual tickets to The Music Man in Concert are $16. Tickets are currently on sale at www.riverland.edu/tickets 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The online ticketing system allows customers to pay by Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. The on-campus box office will be open for in person sales in the theater lobby one hour prior to each performance. Riverland students receive two free tickets with a valid student ID. Contact the box office at 507-433-0595 or by emailing boxoffice@riverland.edu.

Riverland Theatre strives to provide quality productions that are entertaining and challenging to both the audience and the artists. Because we reach such a diverse audience, some audience members may find some subject matter, language, or situations objectionable. If you have concerns about a specific production, we encourage you to become familiar with the material before attending the performance.

The Music Man

Director: Lindsey Duoos Williams

Musical Direction: Scott Blankenbaker

Technical Direction: John Deyo

Costumes: Madlain Vander

Stage Manager: CJ Schultz

Cast

Anna Anderson: Alma

Maddie Bartlett: Maud

Miranda Berge: Pick-a-Little Lady

Hogan Bergene: Ewart

Maggie Bremner: Salesman

Allie Carolan: Band

Scot Cinnamon: Olin

Maxxi Davis: Gracie

Sariah Echols: Band

Pick-a-Little Lady

Pick-a-Little Lady

Ryan Flanders: Salesman

Joanne M. Fox: Eulalie

Griffin Franksain: Marcellus

Kaiah Gibson: Ethel

Gordy Handeland: Mayor Shinn

Laurie Helmers: Mrs. Paroo

Tony Huizinga: Jacey

Kayla Knutson: Pick-a-Little Lady

Jalen Maxwell: Band

Melissa Meouchy: Conductor

Leslie Meyer: Pick-a-Little Lady

Will Meyer: Winthrop

Adrian Ojambo: Salesman

Nate Riley: Oliver

Javier Rodriguez Cifuentes: Charlie Cowell

Ciel Rogers: Pick-a-Little Lady

Gracie Salvaggio: Amaryllis

John Stanley: Harold Hill

Misha Stanley: Marian Paroo

Derek Wynn: Salesman

Aaron Zogg: Salesman

Jada Day, Kris Hahn, Jennifer Hatfield, Lori Johnson, Tek Okal, Diane Petrik, Alan Wichmann, and Cindy Wichmann: River City Townspeople.