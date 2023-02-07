Raymond Klingfuss, 90

Raymond “Ray” Klingfuss, age 90 of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Shakopee and Austin, MN, entered eternal life on January 27, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 11AM with a visitation 30 minutes prior on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 833 South Marschall Road, Shakopee, MN 55379. Raymond will be laid to rest at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Eden Prairie. Pastor Aaron Moore will preside.

Ray was born on September 5, 1932 in Austin, MN. While attending school in Austin, Ray met fellow student Gail Christopherson. They were united in marriage on September 5, 1952 at First Baptist Church in Austin. Ray and Gail were blessed with three children and 69 years together.

Ray was an exceptional husband, father, and grandfather. He had a fulfilling career of 37 years at the City of Austin Utilities. Ray enjoyed spending time with family on camping trips, working on old cars, woodworking, and a good game of Yahtzee or Parcheesi. He also volunteered at church camps and other church projects including helping to build a new church in Alaska. Ray also greatly enjoyed spending time with his only grandson Scott. They often talked about the latest new car Scott had bought.

Ray is loved and dearly missed by his children: Jeffrey Klingfuss, Jody Klingfuss, and “Son” (former exchange student), Jan (Danny) Swiers; Grandson, Scott Adams; Granddogs: Diesel and Phoenix; and other loving relatives and friends.

Raymond is reunited in Heaven with his beloved Gail and daughter, Jill Adams.

