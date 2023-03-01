Public invited to Paint the Ice event at Packer Published 6:05 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Austin Area Arts is partnering with the City of Austin Parks, Recreation & Forestry department to host Austin’s first-ever Paint the Ice event.

Inspired by Westerner Park in Alberta, Canada, the event will take place from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at Packer Arena. The public will be able to paint the ice at Packer Arena. No skates are needed, and there will be washable tempera paint for painting. There is no charge.

Packer Arena will turn off the freezers and let the ice melt after this event.