PUBLIC HEARINGS Published 12:55 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #492

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON TAX ABATEMENT REQUEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the School Board of ISD #492 will hold a public hearing on March 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the AHS Annex Recital Hall, 205 4 th St NW, Austin, MN to consider a tax abatement request from Hormel Foods Corporation pursuant to MN Statutes Section 469.1813. The request is to abate 100% of the school district’s portion of real estate taxes related to the construction of a community childcare center for the period of 15 years.

The subject property is located on Parcel 34.539.0120, Austin, MN. The total abatement amount is on an estimated $5,000,000 in improvements.

All persons are invited to attend and be heard. Those unable to attend are invited to send written comments, prior to the hearing, to Andrew Adams, Austin Public Schools, 401 3 rd Avenue NW, Austin, MN 55912 or andrew.adams@austin.k12.mn.us.

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 25, 2023

PUBLIC HEARINGS