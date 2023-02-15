PUBLIC HEARING Published 8:27 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912 – please enter through the Law Enforcement Center doors), to consider the following Conditional Use Permit application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance:

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Planning Commission will take public comment on the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) both in-person and via teleconference from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Mower County Planning Commission

Tue, Feb 28 2023

5:30 PM – 8:30 PM (CTD)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/725104013

You can also dial in using

your phone.

US: +1(571)317-3112

Access Code:

725-104-013

CUP #950 Timothy Koch Trust and Lynda Koch Trust request a Conditional Use Permit for Mining operation of sand/gravel; concrete and/or bituminous storage and crushing; temporary and intermittent location for a concrete or asphalt, located in Section 28, Leroy Township. Property Owner(s) are: Timothy Koch Trust and Lynda Koch Trust

CUP #957 Nichole M. Rustad c/o Hertz Farm Management on behalf of Our Hartman Family Farms requests an exemption from platting to split an existing building site of approx. 3.10 acres from the larger tillable tract, located in Section 35, Austin Township. Property Owner(s) are: Our Hartman Family Farms c/o John F. Hartman and Christopher P. Hartman

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Conditional Use Permit application(s) on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the CUP is forwarded by the Planning Commission.

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: Thursday, February 09, 2023

BY ORDER OF THE

MOWER COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

Valerie Sheedy

Assistant Public Works Director

-Environmental Services

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 15, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING