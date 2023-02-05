PUBLIC HEARING Published 9:25 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of Hearing

on Street Improvements

in the City of Austin

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, at 5:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to consider the making a street and sidewalk improvement on 5 th Avenue NW (20 th Street to 22 nd Street NW), 6 th Avenue NW (22 nd Street to Dead End) and 20 th Street NW (4 th Avenue to Dead End), and adjacent property, Project 18105, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $900,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, at 5:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to consider the making a street and sidewalk improvement on 1 st Street NW (Oakland Avenue West to 1 st Drive NW) and adjacent property, Project 23101, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,825,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, at 5:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to consider the making a street and sidewalk improvement on 2 nd Street SW (10 th Avenue to 12 th Avenue SW), 10 th Avenue SW (2 nd Drive to 4 th Street SW) and 11 th Avenue SW (2 nd Drive to 4 th Street SW) and adjacent property, Project 23102, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,115,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, at 5:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to consider the making of a street and sidewalk improvement on 7 th Avenue NE (19 th Drive to 21 st Street NE) and 19 th Drive NE (6 th Avenue to 7 th Avenue NE), and adjacent property, Project 23103, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $1,175,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, at 5:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to consider the making of a street and sidewalk improvement on 8 th Street NE (16 th Avenue to 18 th Avenue NE), and adjacent property,

Project 23104 pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $2,400,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, at 5:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to consider the making of a street and sidewalk improvement on Hormel Drive (4 th Street to 8 th Street NE), and adjacent property, Project 23105, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $275,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. There will be a separate public hearing on each improvement.

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Austin, Minnesota will meet in the council chambers of the City Hall, 500 4 th Avenue NE, at 5:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023, to consider the making of a street and sidewalk improvement on 3 rd Avenue SW (20 th Street to 21 st Street SW) 21 st Street SW (22nd Street to 6th Avenue SW) and 22nd Street SW (Oakland Avenue West to 3 rd Avenue SW), and adjacent property,

Project 23106, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 429.011 to 429.111. The estimated cost of the improvement is $160,000. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. There will be a separate public hearing on each improvement.

Ann M. Kasel

City Clerk

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 4 and 11, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING