Phyllis J. Johnson, 94

Phyllis Jean Johnson, age 94, of Austin, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Cedar Court in Adams.

Phyllis was born June 24, 1928 in Austin to Paul and Magdalena (Heimer) Koenig. She was united in marriage to LaVerne Johnson. Phyllis was a long time employee of Hormel Foods.

She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lena Koenig; husband, LaVerne Johnson; daughter, Patricia Huper; grandsons, Jason Loucks and Jamie Soma.

Survivors include three daughters, Connie (Nordeen) Soma, Rochester, MN, Julie (Denny) Loucks, Austin, MN, Diane Johnson, Austin, MN; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

As per Phyllis’s wishes, no formal services are being held.

