Photos: APDT holds annual winter show

Maddi Hoesing, left, and Nora Tweeten perform during the Austin Packer Dance Team’s kick performance Saturday during the annual Winter Dance Show in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Savanna Morehouse performs wiht the Austin Packer Dance Team, kicking off the morning session of the annual Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Salman Masood performs with the Austin Packer Dance Team Saturday during the team’s kick routine in the annual Winter Dance Show in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Austin Packer Dance team performs during the morning session of the annual Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Packer Dance Team performs their routine to kick off Saturday morning’s showing of the annual Winter Dance Show in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Packer Dance Team performs their routine to kick off Saturday morning’s showing of the annual Winter Dance Show in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Adams Just For Kix Wee Petite Kix perform during the Austin Packer Dance Team’s annual Winter Dance Show Saturday morning in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Just For Kix Sparklers perform during the Austin Packer Dance Team’s annual Winter Dance Show in Packer Gym Saturday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Packer Dance Team junior varsity kick start their performance Saturday morning during the Austin Packer Dance Team’s annual Winter Dance Show in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Austin Justin For Kix Mini Kix bring their peformance to a close during the Austin Packer Dance Team’s annual Winter Dance Show in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Austin Just For Kix Week Kix Wednesdays members perform during the first showing of the Austin Packer Dance Team’s annual Winter Dance Show Saturday in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The guys take over the spotlight during the guy/girl dance during the Austin Packer Dance Team’s annual Winter Dance Show Saturday in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Austin Packer Dance Team and their partners wrap up the guy/girl dance during the first showing of APDT’s annual Winter Dance Show Saturday in Packer Gym. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com