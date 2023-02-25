Philbert O. Egtvedt, 96

Philbert Orville Egtvedt of Corning, MN passed peacefully at home on February 16, 2023 at the age of 96 years, 10 months.

Philbert was born in Austin, MN, on April 16, 1926, the fourth and youngest child of Peter and Lena (Johnson) Egtvet. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church. As an adult, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Austin was his spiritual home.

A 1944 graduate of Austin High School, he joined his father on the farm after graduation. He married the love of his life, Hazel Helleck, on June 26, 1949. They loved farming together, and they remembered those early years with great fondness.

At the age of 28, Phil entered the Army and served in Japan and Guam, building airfields as a heavy equipment operator. He earned the nickname “Crash” after a minor accident, and had the moniker painted on the side of his Caterpillar. After his time in the service, he returned home to Hazel and they began their family. Together they shared 5 children and over 73 years of marriage.

Phil operated Phil’s Auto Electric for many years. He was a gifted mechanic and an even better friend and neighbor. He loved antique tractors, steam shows, and classical music. He played the cello and sang in the church choir. Music was very important to him – the first phrases of a classical piece would begin on the radio and he could almost always name the piece and the composer right away.

Saturday nights in the summer were for stock car races in Lansing, and Sunday afternoon drives to look at area farms and fields would often culminate with a visit to A&W for a rootbeer float. Trips up north to visit his Army buddy and go fishing were also special memories.

Except for his military service and 2 years on staff at Holden Village in the Cascade Mountains of Washington State, Phil spent his life on the Egtvedt homestead.

Phil is survived by his loving wife Hazel; children Ann (the late Arthur) Ayers, Philip, Karen (Duane Coleman), Julie (Chip) Guggemos, and Paul (Heather); grandchildren AJ, Alan, Ashley, and Alixandra Ayers, Lena (Jesse) Behning, Claire, Ellie, Charlie, and Annie Guggemos, and Bjorn Egtvedt; great-grandchildren Emma, Remington, Phoenix, Evelyn, and Josephine; niece Nancy (Wayne) Hagen and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Lena, brother Lloyd, sisters Alvera and Evna, Evna’s husband Orville (Bud) Baldus, and son-in-law Art along with many other beloved relatives and friends.

A memorial service will take place at a later date. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting with arrangements.