Parenting Resource Center given grant from Otto Bremer Trust Published 5:43 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Parenting Resource Center in Austin was one of several southern Minnesota organizations to receive a grant from the Otto Bremer Trust.

The grant for $60,000 is for general operations providing resources, services and prevention education programs to parents and guardians.

It’s part of a $16,554,123 total in grants and program-related investments as part of this most recent cycle.

“OBT invested in a variety of organizations and programs that are focused on helping meet critical needs across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.