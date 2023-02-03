Packers and Winger boys eclipse 100 total shots, but settle for a tie Published 10:00 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

In a game that included 116 total shots, the Packer boys hockey team had to settle for a 3-3 tie against the Wingers (1-15-4 overall) in Red Wing Thursday.

The Packers (3-13-1 overall) took a 3-2 lead when Sam Eyre scored a power play goal late in the second period, but RW’s Landin Ramstad scored the equalizer early in the third.

Matthew Panchan and Isaac Stromlund also scored for the Packers, who had 56 shots on goal.

Ethan Knox had 57 saves for Austin.