Packer swimmers take fifth in Big Nine meet Published 3:06 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

The Austin boys swimming and diving team took fifth place at the 12-team Big Nine meet in Rochester Saturday.

Kenny Cabeen took fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle for the Packers and Austin had three relay teams finish in the top-five.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Rochester Century 476; 2. Rochester Mayo 312; 3. Northfield 284; 4. Mankato East 252; 5. Austin 221; 6. Owatonna 202; 7. Mankato West, 158; 8. Winona 99; 10. Faribault 66; 11. Rochester John Marshall 63; 12. Albert Lea, 32

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Myers (fifth, 1:44.17)

200-yard freestyle: Zach Evenson (eighth, 1:53.25); Hunter Peters (19th, 2:01.51)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (ninth, 2:09.11); Lucas Myers (13th, 2:13.54)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 23.14); Carter Holt (18th, 24.26)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (sixth, 311.45)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (10th, 57.27)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (sixth, 50.93); Zach Evenson (eighth, 51.64)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (fifth, 5:05.26); Hunter Peters (14th, 5:34.92)

200-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Lucas Myers, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 1:34.98)

100-backstroke: Brent Dahl (fourth, 56.33); Winston Walkup (fifth, 56.71)

100-breaststroke: Lucas Myers (11th, 1:08.82); Carter Holt (14th, 1:10.83); Joey Hilkin (18th, 1:11.91)

400-freestyle relay: Winston Walkup, Zach Evenson, Brent Dahl, Kenny Cabeen (fifth, 3:28.45)