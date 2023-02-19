Packer gymnasts qualify 3 for state Published 4:49 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

The Austin gymnastics team had three athletes earn state bids at the Section 1A meet in Packer Gym Saturday.

Kiki Rodriguez qualified for state in vault and floor and Hannah Fritz qualified for state in vault and bars. Both competed at the state meet last year.

Katelyn Klouse earned her first ever state trip in bars and beam.

Austin assistant coach Sarah Weis won assistant coach of the year.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Winona 142.975; 2. Byron 141.950; 3. Austin 139.650; 4. PIZM 134.400; 5. Caledonia 128.150; 6. KMT 125.300; 7. Stewartville 113.850; 8. La Crescent 58.425

All-Around: Kiki Rodriguez (fifth, 35.675); Hannah Fritz (sixth, 35.550); Katelyn Klouse (seventh, 35.550)

Vault: Kiki Rodriguez (third, 9.200); Hannah Fritz (fourth, 9.125)

Bars: Hannah Fritz (fourth, 8.450); Katelynn Klouse (fifth, 8.275)

Beam: Katelynn Klouse (third, 9.250); Hannah Fritz (seventh, 9.050); Kiki Rodriguez (eighth, 8.950)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (third, 9.400); Katelynn Klouse (10th, 8.950)