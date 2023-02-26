Packer gymnasts put up three top-25 performances at state Published 5:18 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

The Austin gymnastics team had three top-25 finishes at the Class A state gymnastics meet in Roy Wilkins Auditorium Saturday.

Kiki Rodriguez took 18th in floor and 22nd in vault for the Packers and Katelynn Klouse finished 23rd in beam.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Vault: Kiki Rodriguez (22nd, 9.2875); Hannah Fritz (46th, 8.7375)

Beam: Katelynn Klouse (23rd, 8.9625)

Bars: Katelnn Klouse (42nd, 8.0500); Hannah Fritz (48th, 7.050)

Floor: Kiki Rodriguez (18th, 9.275)