Packer girls take down Raiders on the road Published 9:44 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team beat Northfield (4-19 overall) 70-49 in Northfield Tuesday.

The Packers (17-6 overall) were led by sophomore Ajiem Agwa, who had 18 points.

The Packers were tied with Rochester Mayo atop the Big Nine headed into Tuesday’s game. Each team has three remaining conference contests, including a big matchup between the Packers and Spartans in Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Austin scoring: Ajiem Agwa, 18; Cassidy Shute, 15; Olivia Walsh, 11; Marissa Shute, 10; Quinn Osgood, 8; Mackenzie Brede, 4; Isabella Weideman, 2; Nyabol Mourwal, 2