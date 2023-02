Packer girls take down Huskies Published 10:26 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

The Austin girls basketball team beat Owatonna (7-13 overall) 64-53 on the road Saturday.

Olivia Walsh scored 20 points for the Packers (14-6 overall).

Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 20; Ajeim Agwa, 17; Cassidy Shute, 13; Marissa Shute, 10; Quinn Osgood, 4