Packer girls miss out on conference title chance after loss in Mayo

Published 9:28 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls basketball team was knocked out of the Big Nine title chase when it lost to Rochester Mayo (21-4 overall) 73-61 in Rochester Monday.

The Packers (17-6 overall) held a 27-26 half at the lead, but they couldn’t hang on.

Austin was led by Olivia Walsh, who scored 18 points.

Mayo won both games against Austin this year.

Austin scoring: Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 18; Ajiem Agwa, 15; Cassidy Shute, 11; Quinn Osgood, 9; Marissa Shute, 8

