Packer girls miss out on conference title chance after loss in Mayo
Published 9:28 pm Monday, February 20, 2023
The Austin girls basketball team was knocked out of the Big Nine title chase when it lost to Rochester Mayo (21-4 overall) 73-61 in Rochester Monday.
The Packers (17-6 overall) held a 27-26 half at the lead, but they couldn’t hang on.
Austin was led by Olivia Walsh, who scored 18 points.
Mayo won both games against Austin this year.
Austin scoring: Austin scoring: Olivia Walsh, 18; Ajiem Agwa, 15; Cassidy Shute, 11; Quinn Osgood, 9; Marissa Shute, 8