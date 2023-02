Packer girls hockey team falls to Winona Published 9:50 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

The No. 5 seeded Austin girls hockey team had its season end in a 4-1 loss to No. 4 Winona (10-13 overall) in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Winona Thursday.

Sarah Wangen scored the lone goal for the Packers (2-21 overall) and Chloe Schaal had 14 saves.