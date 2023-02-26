Packer boys qualify eight for state swimming and diving meet Published 4:58 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

The Austin boys swimming and diving team qualified eight athletes in 11 separate events for the state meet at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Saturday.

Senior Winston Walkup won a section title with a first place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and he also took third in the 100-yard backstroke to get to state.

Austin’s other state qualifiers include the 200-yard medley relay team of Brent Dahl, Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen, Zach Evenson in the 100-yard and 200-freestyles, Cabeen in the 50-freestyle, Hilkin in the 100-butterfly, Dahl in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke, the 200-freestyle relay team of Evenson, Hilkin, Myers and Cabeen, and the 400-yard freestyle team of Evenson, Dahl, Walkup and Myers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 393; 2. Mankato East 354; 3. Austin 319; 4. Simley 237; 5. Winona 215; 6. New Prague 207; 7. Mankato West 198; 8. Red wing 110; 9. Faribault 94; 10. Albert lea 46

200-medley relay: Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (third, 1:38.84)

200-freestyle: Zach Evenson (fourth, 1:48.39)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (first, 2:01.70); Lucas Myers (fourth, 2:06.81)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (fourth, 22.35); Carter Holt (ninth, 23.61)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (fourth, 316.70); Gage Rasmussen (14th, 217.05)

100-butterfly: Joey Hilkin (fourth, 55.23)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (third, 49.33); Zach Evenson(fifth, 49.83)

500-freestyle: Brent Dahl (third, 4:52.55); Hunter Peters (11th, 5:26.49)

200-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Joey Hilkin, Lucas Myers, Kenny Cabeen (second, 1:30.31)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (fourth, 54.58); Brent Dahl (fifth, 55.38)

100-breaststroke: Carter Holt (fifth, 1:04.57); Joey Hilkin (11th, 1:07.21)

400-freestyle relay: Zach Evenson, Brent Dahl, Winston Walkup, Lucas Myers (fourth, 3:22.45)