Orin K. Haas, 82, of Fremont, NE, passed away, February 17, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.

He was born April 15, 1940, in Lyle, MN, to Carl and Clara (Helgeson) Haas. He graduated from Lyle High School in 1958. Orin moved from Minnesota to Fremont in the 1960’s. Orin was employed by Hormel Foods from 1964 until retiring in 2002.

Orin married Nancy McMahon on September 12, 1992, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. She preceded him in death on January 18, 2019.

Email newsletter signup

Orin was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont and the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Fremont. He enjoyed fishing, country dancing, and traveling. Orin along with his wife, Nancy, owned and operated “Cover it with Paint” for 24 years. During this time, they painted over 900 homes in the Fremont community.

Orin is survived by his son, Jamie (Lois) Haas of Fremont; daughter, Amie (Seth) Menking of Fremont; stepson, Kevin McMahon of Los Angeles, CA; stepdaughter, Christy (Bruce) Maness of Slaughterville, OK; sisters, Delores Kaihoi, of Pharr, TX; sister in law, Donna Haas, of Austin, MN; grandchildren, Ian, Raina, Aiden, Michael, Tommy, and Courtney; great grandchildren John, Brooklyn, Blake, Bruce, and Priscilla.

Orin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; and brother, LaVern Haas.

Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Rev. Klint Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, at Moser Memorial Chapel and continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to Calvary United Methodist Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.