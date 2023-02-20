One injured in I-35 crash Monday morning

Published 9:06 am Monday, February 20, 2023

By Daily Herald

An Austin woman was injured early Monday morning in a single-car crash in Freeborn County.

Laura Lynn Moen, 44, was driving her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Interstate 90 when she lost control and the vehicle struck the median cables, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred at around 7:07 a.m. and road conditions were listed as snow and ice covered.

Moen was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Albert Lea with non-life threatening injuries.

Clarks Grove Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded.

