Norman D. Johnson, 77

Norman Doyle Johnson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023, after a short battle with muscle invasive metastatic bladder cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer and spine cancer.

Norm “Stormin Norman” was born July 30, 1945, to Grace (Neste) and Leonard (Fat) Johnson in Austin, MN. He graduated from Austin Central High School in 1963. After high school, he attended Austin Community College for 2 years. Norm was drafted into the United States Army in 1967-1969, where he served in Germany as a track mechanic. He married Catherine Ann (Berg) Lane in 1970, the couple had 1 son, Joel and were later divorced. He started his own business in the early 70’s, J & J Painting & Roofing. In 1978, he joined the Army National Guard, in 1985 “Stormin Norman” became full-time (AGR) the United States Army Active Guard Reserve, Company B 47 SNT, serving his country for 29 years and 10 months, retiring in 2002. He later went to work part-time at The Hormel Institute/The University of Minnesota and made a lot of new friends and took a trip to China with his good friend, Xiuhong.

Norm was a member and was baptized and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, as a youth he sang in the church choir. Norm loved “Shooting hoops” with the guys at The Armory, volunteering at the St. Olaf Church Diner, fishing, and shooting firearms at the Cedar Valley Conservation Club. He has had quite the collection of muscle cars over the years, you could always find him in the garage or at a car show. His passion was restoring classic 1964-1972 Mopar’s, with a Chevy or 2 in the mix. Norm’s motto was, ‘You’re Born, You Die, and In-between You Work On Cars.”

Email newsletter signup

Norm’s greatest joy in life was his son, daughter-in-law, grandsons, and his dog, Ushki. He also cherished his family, friends and of course, his Mopar’s.

He is survived by his son, Joel (Teri) Johnson; two grandsons, Tanner Johnson and Cameron Johnson, all of Austin, MN; two sisters, Joan Pladson, Edina, MN, Lois Mayabb, Shakopee, MN; stepson, Robert (Linda Sjogren) Lane, Winthrop, MN; friend, Judi Mandt, Austin, MN; step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Fat; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Larry Arnold; brother-in-law, Bruce Pladson; stepdaughter, Mary (Lane) Miller.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Norman would like to ask all military to wear their dress blues. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.