Mower County awarded funds under EFSP Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Mower County has been selected to receive an award under Phase 40 of the Emergency food and Shelter Program (EFSP) based upon the available statistics.

Congress has appropriated $130,000,000 to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs. Mower County’s award is based upon the total number of unemployed in our jurisdiction as compared to the total number of unemployed in all qualifying jurisdictions.

These federal funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security-FEMA and used for people in need of emergency food and shelter.

The local board determines how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in our area. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must:

• Be a non-profit;

• Have a checking account and accounting system;

• Practice non-discrimination;

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and

• Have a voluntary board if private, not-for-profit.

Qualifying organizations may apply by Feb. 24, 2023.

Anyone wishing more information about EFSP and how to apply for funding should contact Paulette Huntley, Mower Council for the Handicapped, Inc. 2103 14th St NE, Austin, MN 507-433-9609.