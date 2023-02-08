Minnesota Farm Business celebrates 70 Published 6:10 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Minnesota State Farm Business Management (FBM) program is excited to celebrate its 70th year of offering educational programming to students. In 1953, the FBM program was established to educate active farmers in Minnesota using a student-centered, one-on-one instructional approach. FBM has grown from humble beginnings to over 2,800 students today. FBM will recognize this growth and more during their year-long celebration, ending with a recognition celebration in September.

FBM, which is offered at seven institutions across the state, works to provide educational opportunities for students to be successful in a competitive agricultural environment. This vision has been constant over the years, but the tools used to deliver education and farmers served has expanded. Paper records have moved to electronic, small single-family operations have grown to thousands of acres and head of livestock, and specialty crop production and urban farming is on the rise.

“The Farm Business Management program has historically been one of the best kept secrets, but at the same time, has also been one of the most valuable Minnesota resources available to assist farmers in making decisions that support their goals and promote business success,” said Keith Olander, Director of AgCentric, the Northern Agricultural Center of Excellence.

In addition to educational programming, FBM has become the leader for providing agricultural data for the statewide database. This database is recognized as a trusted source of financial data in agriculture production across Minnesota and nationally. Based on information from farmers enrolled in the program, this database enables students to compare their farm to a peer group, improving their ability to manage. It is the most comprehensive source of whole farm and enterprise information available.

To recognize 70 years of FBM in Minnesota, a celebration event is being planned for Monday, September 11 in St. Cloud. If interested in attending, please contact Minnesota FBM at agcentric@gmail.com or 218-894-5141