Mercedes Drees, 11

Mercedes Ruth Drees, 11, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away February 14, 2023.

Mercedes was born November 17, 2011 in Austin, Minnesota to Richard and Alysha (Bird) Drees. She was a mischievous, fun-loving girl. Her heart was so big and she loved everyone and everything so deeply. Mercedes spent her free time playing volleyball at school, going on camping trips and swimming and tubing any chance she could get. She loved participating in Girl Scouts and always wanted to sell the most cookies. Mercedes’s absolute favorite thing was spending time with the people she loved most, her friends and family. She was the best at scheming game nights, dinners and sleep-overs. Her animals were at the top of the list too; if it was fluffy, she wanted it.

Mercedes was so proud of her parents and picked up so many traits of her parents. She was happy and proud of her daddy’s new truck. She loved ice fishing with him and the heated seats were made just for her. She got her love of crafting from her mom. She could sit for hours making projects, coloring and painting. She was so proud to give her creations to everyone she loved.

Mercedes will be so dearly missed by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Allen Drees, Sr.; step-grandfather, Marlyn Dodge; and aunt, Susanne Drees.

Mercedes is survived by her loving parents, Richard and Alysha Drees; siblings, Anjelica, Devilin, Lilly and Cooper; maternal grandparents, Ron and Georgina Bird; paternal grandma, Ella Dodge; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her bonus family, Angela and Jason Derry and kids of Dexter; Cassandra Hoy and girls of Adams; and Jenn and Cory Derry and kids of Good Thunder, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams with Father Antony Arokiyam officiating. There will be a 3:45 pm parish Rosary at the Adams Funeral Home on Friday, February 17th with visitation following from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and will continue on Saturday morning at the Adams Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 am.