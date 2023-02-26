MEETING/ELECTION Published 12:56 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP MEETING AND ELECTION

Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Austin Township, Mower County, State of Minnesota; That the Annual Meeting and Election of Township Officers will be held on Tuesday, March14, 2023 at the Austin Township Hall. In case of inclement weather; the election and meeting will be rescheduled for the third Tuesday in March; March 21, 2023. The election polls for March 14, 2023 will be open from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm; at which time the voters will elect:

1 SUPERVISOR – 3 Year Term

Email newsletter signup

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:01 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Board of Canvass will commence immediately following the close of the Annual Meeting on March 14, 2023 to announce Election results.

Connie Krebsbach

Clerk – Austin Township

Austin Daily Herald:

Feb. 25, 2023

MEETING/ELECTION