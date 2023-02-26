MEETING/ELECTION
Published 12:56 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP MEETING AND ELECTION
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Austin Township, Mower County, State of Minnesota; That the Annual Meeting and Election of Township Officers will be held on Tuesday, March14, 2023 at the Austin Township Hall. In case of inclement weather; the election and meeting will be rescheduled for the third Tuesday in March; March 21, 2023. The election polls for March 14, 2023 will be open from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm; at which time the voters will elect:
1 SUPERVISOR – 3 Year Term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:01 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Board of Canvass will commence immediately following the close of the Annual Meeting on March 14, 2023 to announce Election results.
Connie Krebsbach
Clerk – Austin Township
