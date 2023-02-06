MCC Region 1 Hall of Fame to induct four locals with wrestling ties Published 1:37 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

Four area men with ties to wrestling will be inducted into the MCC Region 1 Hall of Fame at Charlie’s Pub and Eatery at 1954 US 52 in Rochester 4 P.M. on March 11.

Former Austin head coach Bill Kinney, former GMLOK wrestler Joe Bunne, former Hayfield head coach Mark Voyce and Jerry Bloom, an official who is from Grand Meadow will all be inducted.

Kinney coached the Packers to 176 career wins from 1994-2013 and Austin had 51 state qualifiers, 23 state place winners, nine state finalists and three state champions in that time period.

Kinney joins former Packer Brad Fisher in the Hall of Fame.

Voyce had a record of 186-94 and he coached three teams to state with one championship in 1996. Hayfield had 52 state qualifiers, 31 state places and 11 state champions under Voyce.

Bunne was a state champ in 2004 and 2005 at 160 pounds. He went 82-3 in his last two seasons and the four-time state qualifier finished with a record of 137-25.

Bloom was a Section 1A champ in heavyweight in 1984 and he went on to officiate for 21 years.