Mayo Clinic ranked No. 3 on Forbes list of ‘America’s Best Large Employers’ Published 12:00 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

Mayo Clinic was ranked No. 3 on the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers,” which was released this week. Mayo was ranked No. 7 on the list in 2022.

As in 2022, hospital systems and medical centers were prominently featured on the list of best large employers. Eight health care organizations were among the top 25 organizations included in the rankings and made up 20% of the top 100 organizations.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to create its list of America’s Best Large Employers. The list was compiled by surveying 45,000 people working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, and to nominate organizations other than their own.

The final list ranks the 500 large employers that received the most recommendations. See the full list at Forbes.com.

Mayo Clinic also appears on these Forbes lists: