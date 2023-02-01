Maxine L. Stroud, passed away peacefully on 1/24/2023. The memorial service will be February 11, 1pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Dexter, MN, 66632 S 300th Street. Pastor Mark Olson officiating. Graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Carthage, SD at a later date.

Maxine Leona (Hanson) Stroud was born to Helena and Bertram Hanson in rural Carthage, South Dakota on November 12, 1923. On April 22, 1946 she married Walter L Stroud while he was stationed in Maryland. The couple lived and raised their family in Madison, SD and Estherville, IA until illness brought them to Rochester, MN.

Maxine enjoyed sharing her faith, she was a Sunday School teacher and attended numerous community and home Bible studies. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting family from coast to coast. Maxine worked for the Post Bulletin in Agra News for 16 years. She was also a Home Interiors Demonstrator; many costumers sought her decorating expertise in their private homes. She was health conscious; ate healthily, exercised regularly and took many vitamin supplements. She loved people and enjoyed socializing.

She is survived by three daughters, Connie (Stuart, deceased) Myers of Greeley, CO, Jacqueline (David, deceased) Pearson of Dexter, MN and Rebecca Stroud-Coates (Kevin Dana) of Stewartville, MN; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, one daughter, her parents, five brothers and two sisters.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to the family at PO Box 219, Dexter, MN 55926