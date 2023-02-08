Matti breaks the 2,000-point mark for Hayfield Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Hayfield senior Isaac Matti put himself in elite company when he scored his 2,000th point in a win over Kenyon-Wanamingo (10-10 overall) in Hayfield Tuesday.

Matti put up 27 points for the Vikings (19-3 overall). Matti joins David Johnson, a 2005 Hayfield grad, as the school’s only two 2,000 point career scorers.

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 27; Ethan Pack, 25; Zander Jacobson, 10; Isaac Fjerstad, 7; Jackson Thoe, 6