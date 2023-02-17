LP boys take down Wolverines, Truckenmiller hits 1,000 Published 9:51 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team beat Glenville-Emmons (6-17 overall) 77-42 in Lyle Thursday.

Jake Truckenmiller scored 21 points for LP (20-3 overall) and he now has over 1,000 career points.

LP scoring: Jake Truckenmiller, 21; Buay Koak, 12; Trey Anderson, 10; Mac Nelson, 8; ; Landon Meyer, 7; Jaden May, 4; Hunter Bauer, 4 Dylan Christianson, 2; David Christianson, 2; Mitchel Johnson, 2; Othello Stone, 2; Isaac Nelsen, 2; Nemotz, 1