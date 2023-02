LP boys close regular season with a loss at Spring Grove Published 2:49 pm Sunday, February 26, 2023

The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team lost to Spring Grove (25-1 overall) 53-40 in Spring Grove Saturday.

Mac Nelson scored 19 points for LP (21-5 overall).

The Athletics will enter the Section 1A playoffs as a No. 4 seed.

LP scoring: Mac Nelson, 19; Buay Koak, 10; Jake Truckenmiller, 9; Trey Anderson, 2