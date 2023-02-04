Library to close briefly as remodel work continues Published 6:07 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

The Austin Public Library will be closing down in mid February to accommodate further renovations.

The library will be closed Feb. 13-20 and then starting Feb. 21 there will be temporary hours for Express Services only. Due to the space limitations, patrons are asked to keep their visits brief.

Temporary hours for Express Services will be 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m Monday through Friday.

Telephone assistance will be available 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1-507-433-2391.

Express Services include pick-up/checkout of requested items only, express use of public computer (one available, 20-minute maximum time limit), self-service photocopying-printing, wifi access and limited reference services.

For more information, visit aplmn.org.