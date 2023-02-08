Letter to the Editor: Nine months of inconvenience, or a lifetime of regret? Published 6:05 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Abortion has become a norm to society for moms across the nation who worry about their future, inconvenience, finances, and embarrassment.

Before we dive into the norm of society, I first want to give the definition of murder. Noun. “The unlawful premeditated killing of one human being by another.” This is the murders I am presenting to you in the argument against how abortion is not murder, when in fact it is. Even the definition of an abortion is a deliberate termination of a human pregnancy.

No human can possibly argue that upon conception a human is not being formed in the womb. Abortion is murder, and the crimes are being committed without any warrant to what is being done to a mom emotionally, and physically. I haven’t even touched on the subject of what this does to the human fetus, a baby, when they are being aborted.

Minnesota has now passed the most extreme abortion law ever seen in this country. A mom can now abort her baby with no restrictions on when that baby can be aborted.

Have you ever visited an abortion clinic to see and watch what is being done to the baby?

When a baby is being aborted, most of us can’t hear the baby inside. Did you know they feel what is being done to them? The baby will move away from the stabbing object about to pierce or tear away their body from limb to limb.

Moms who abort their baby have had enormous guilt for the rest of their lives. They were too young, too scared, or worse, forced to abort their unborn baby by a parent.

I’m urging moms across the nation to consider not just what rights they have, but the rights of their unborn child. What did they do to deserve to be killed?

I’m advocating for the voices that can not be heard, and the voice inside our hearts knowing this is wrong.

Some famous quotes we have forgotten over the years that value humans life: Mother Teresa quoted.”Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching it’s people to love but to use violence to get what they want.”

My voice is never heard because I am Pro-Life. The unborn babies’ voices are never heard, just the voice of the violent. When will we be heard?

“Human life is precious, too precious to be wasted from a lifetime of regret by an abortion.”

Abby Johnson

Oakpark, MN