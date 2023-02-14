Letter to the Editor: Donations once again support flowers Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

We want to thank everyone who donated to our flower basket program for next summer! We now have the funds to plant the seedlings, transfer them to the baskets and hang them at the end of May! We also can maintain them and plant flowers in the planters and plots around Austin. (Now doesn’t that sound great on a cold winter’s day!)

Plus we will be putting up the fall and winter decorations on Main Street.

This project is made possible by the generous donations from over 110 businesses and individuals, the City of Austin and Hormel Foods.

Thank you so much to everyone who donated and enjoy the beautiful baskets come May!

Sincerely,

Bonnie Besse Rietz, Former Mayor

Tom Stiehm, Former Mayor

Steve King, mayor

Josh Diaz, Piggy Blues