LeRoy-Ostrander’s Runde surpasses 1,000, but Vikings win big in playoff opener Published 9:21 am Friday, February 24, 2023

The top seeded Hayfield girls basketball team grabbed its ninth straight win when it ousted No. 16 LeRoy-Ostrander 93-39 in a Section 1A tournament opener in Hayfield Thursday.

Natalie Beaver had 17 points for the Vikings, who led 64-19 at halftime.

Jordan Runde scored 23 points for LO (6-21 overall) and she reached the 1,000 point mark for her career in the loss.

Email newsletter signup

Hayfield (25-3 overall) will take on No. 8 Fillmore Central in a quarterfinal in Mayo Civic Auditorium at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hayfield scoring: Natalie Beaver, 17; Jenna Christopherson, 16; Kristen Watson, 16; Chelsea Christopherson, 8; Ava Carney, 5; Emily Hansen, 8; Melody Walker, 5; Molly Hansen, 5; Avery Towey, 2; Jojo Tempel, 2; Grace Purrier, 2; Betsy Gillette, 2

LO scoring: Jordan Runde, 23; Benita Nolt, 12; Maria Alamraz-Nolt, 2; Miranda Nagel, 2