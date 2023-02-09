John H. Whiting, 94

John Harlow Whiting, age 94, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. John was born in Hibbing, Minnesota, to Lawrence “Larry” and Anna (Rotzien) Whiting on January 24, 1929. He graduated from Hibbing High School. Following high school, John entered the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the service, he went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Bemidji State University. John then continued his education at Mankato State University, earning his Master of Arts in Education. In 1955, he began his teaching career, working for Blooming Prairie High School as an industrial arts teacher for many years. On June 29, 1974, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Muggins” Peterson at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. In addition to teaching, John and Margaret owned and operated Whiting Custom Framing. His family enjoyed spending time during the summers at the cabin that John built on Dewey Lake near Chisholm. He loved teaching, framing, and bowling. John will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his stepdaughter, Chris (Tom) Butler; stepson, Peter (Jean) Wilkinson; grandchildren, Howard Butler, Meghan Butler, Carl Butler, Jon Butler; great grandchildren, Tommy, Jack, Brynn, Brecken, Madeline, Brayden, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Anna Whiting; and wife, Margaret in 2017.

A private graveside service will be held in April of 2023, at First Lutheran Cemetery in rural Blooming Prairie. Military honors will follow the service at the Servicemen’s Club in Blooming Prairie. John’s urn was created by Butch Anderson, one of his beloved students. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.