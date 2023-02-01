Jody Dean Hoffman, 64, peacefully passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 in his Kensett, IA home.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday February 4, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. A time of sharing will begin at 1:00pm.

Jody was born on November 18, 1958, the youngest son of Dean and Helen (Hoff) Hoffman of St. Ansgar. He attended St. Ansgar High School. Over the years Jody worked several jobs, most recently he had worked at Grain Millers in St. Ansgar. On September 10, 1994, Jody married the love of his life, Jane Ekelund. Together they had a blended family, Jeremiah, Angela and Ashley, where in the country they shared his love for animals and being outdoors.

Jody was an avid primitive hunter using bows and flintlock rifles to hunt deer. He had a lifelong love for history, especially the Civil War and Native American Culture and History. He was currently in the process of writing a book about George Armstrong Custer and the Battle of the Little BigHorn. In later years he enjoyed doing dioramas of Civil War battles and other themes. Jody was a very spiritual man and frequently visited his adoptive family at Pine Ridge Reservation, SD. He and his son Jeremiah enjoyed attending Rendezvous.

Jody had a wicked sense of humor and often brought laughter to those around him. Which included watching cheesy horror movies with Jane and Layla, his granddaughter. He had a great love for the outdoors except for mowing the lawn. Jody truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His unique presence is going to be extremely missed by all.

Those left to cherish memories of Jody are his wife, Jane; children, Jeremiah (Kim), Angela (Andy) and Ashley (Todd); grandchildren, Layla, Mitchell, Raelynn and Preston; brothers, Randy (Kari) Hoffman, Dale (Lynda) Hoffman; numerous nieces and nephews; best canine companion, Riley; as well as many close friends.

Jody is preceded in death by both of his parents; sister, Anita DeBoer.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com