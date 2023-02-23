Joan Severson, 85 of Austin Minnesota peacefully passed away surround by family on February 20th, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Home.

Joan was born July 10th, 1937 to Joseph and Luella (Ferrie) Grimm in Cresco, Iowa. The family later relocated to Austin where she attended Pacelli High School. Joan married the love of her live, Harlan on September 24th, 1955. The couple was blessed with three daughters, Diane, Sue, and Laurie.

Joan was employed by Austin Public Schools as head cook at Shaw elementary and then Sumner elementary until her retirement in 1999. Joan enjoyed her hobbies: crocheting, cooking, crafting, gardening, and entertaining on the backyard deck. She also cherished spending time with her family which grew into quite a crew… five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Joan relocated to South Grove Lodge to continue her journey through life where she watched deer stroll by her window, beautiful sunsets from her deck and sharing stories with the other residents. The ladies who gather in the fireplace room talked of how much they enjoyed visiting and listening to her laugh.

Joan is survived by her three daughters, Diane Viebrock Hollandale, MN, Sue (Andy) Stier Lyle, MN and Laurie (Travis) Krull Greene, IA. Five grandchildren, Adam (Crystal) Dohlman, Erin (Matthew) Coulthard, Jennifer (Joel) Bunker, Jordan (Audrey) Wermager, and Jessa (Kyler) Deustch. Ten great grandchildren, Alec, Kaden, Tyler, Reece, Jameson, Jovie, Josilyn, Jade, Phillip and Griffen. Sisters Carol (Greg) Langan, Catherine Pyster, Virginia Williams, and Dot (Dick) Hockford. Brothers Fred (Lana) Grimm, Dave (Pam) Grimm and many nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband Harlan in 2007 and her parents, Luella and Joseph.

Funeral Services will take place at 11:00am on Monday, February 27th at St Augustine’s Church in Austin MN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to be held at a later date. Mayer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mayerfh.com.