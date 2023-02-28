Jeffrey Paul Weikum, 71

Age 71 of Maple Grove, passed away January 17, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Kay, and sister Jill. Longtime manager at Maple Grove Kmart location, Jeff held several other jobs, including at Star Tribune. Born in Austin, MN; alumnus of Austin High School, Riverland Comm. College and University of Minnesota. Avid follower of local news and sports. Loved nature walks and outdoor activities. Survived by wife of 34 years, Laura; son Aaron (Phoebe) Weikum; daughter Katie (Dexter) Schroeder; brothers Jim (Kris) Weikum, John (Mary) Weikum and Joe (Glenn) Weikum; many other relatives and friends. Service was by Gill Bros. Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Ave S., Bloomington 952-888-7771. Interred February 13 at Bloomington City Cemetery. Memorials to donor’s choice.