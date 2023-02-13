Jeanette M. Klapperick, 94

Published 6:52 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

By Daily Herald

June 23, 1928 – Feb. 10, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Jeanette M. Klapperick, 94, Austin, Minn., died Friday, Feb. 10, in Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie, Minn.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. A memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Austin.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.

www.worlein.com

