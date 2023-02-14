The precious gift of our sweet baby’s life, no matter how short, deserves an eternity of celebration and remembrance.

Our beautiful daughter, Jayla Amora Jones, made her entrance into this world on Sunday, January 1st, 2023, making herself a celebrity with her very first breath. Although we were never prepared to say farewell, the Kingdom of Heaven reached down and placed angel wings upon her shoulders on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. Our beautiful baby Jayla made an instant impact on everyone who met her and on thousands who never will.

Jayla Amora is eternally cherished by her parents, Olivia Johnson and Darnell Jones and loved fiercely by her siblings, Jaylen Jones and Desirae Alexander. She will always remain the brightest light in their lives as she now shines forever in their hearts.

Jayla will lovingly be remembered by her parents and her siblings, as well as by her grandparents: Jenny Johnson (Rick Duffy), Darnell Jones, Sr. (Jody Kuhn) and Ellen Gills. She is also survived by her great grandparents, Wayne & Linda Johnson and Ida Jones; her great great grandmother, Hazel Johnson; her aunts and uncles, Tanner Nielsen, Keyana Gills, Monique Gills, Phillip Gills, Darius Jones, Danielle Jones and LaHenry Gills; her great aunts and uncles, Steve & Jenni Johnson and Jeannie & Jimmy Winters; a host of cousins, as well as many others too numerous to list yet who mean so much to Olivia and Darnell and who would have helped guide Jayla on her journey through her life here on Earth.

Our grief filled hearts are made lighter knowing that our beloved baby girl was welcomed into the wide open arms of her grandpa Jim Nielsen and her cousin Tyesha Gills and so many other family members who have gone before her.

The greatest comfort during our unfathomable sorrow has been the expressions of sympathy conveyed to us in so many ways. The outpouring of love we’ve received has given us strength and courage to face the days ahead. A special Thank You to Bria Leif for spearheading Jayla’s GoFundMe as without this great act of kindness none of this could be possible.

Our sweetest baby Jayla, always know that our greatest blessing will forever be the opportunity to love you.

